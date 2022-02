VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting on the 15 Freeway in Victorville.According to CHP, reports of a shooting began coming in at around 7:45 p.m. on Thursday near the Nisqualli Road exit.Officers are calling it a "high priority incident."All northbound lanes of the 15 Freeway are currently shut down as officers continue their investigation.It's unclear if any drivers were injured.