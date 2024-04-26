Video shows woman at LA preschool grabbing boy by ankles, carrying him upside down

"I was distraught," said the boy's mother. "Nobody wants to see their child being manhandled like that at all."

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A mother in Los Angeles is demanding answers after surveillance video from her son's preschool shows her son being roughly handled by a woman.

The incident allegedly happened on March 14 at the Kinder Kids Christian Preschool in Mid-Wilshire.

The surveillance video shows the child on the floor as a woman grabs his arms. Then, she pins the boy on the ground.

The child's mother, BrieAnn Battle, couldn't believe what she was seeing when she saw the video.

"I was distraught," said Battle. "Nobody wants to see their child being manhandled like that at all."

The woman in the video then grabs the boy by his ankles and carries him upside down to a table. Battle says the owner didn't tell her anything about this. She said it was an employee at the daycare who showed her the video.

"How dare ... you know, how dare you? And then she's avoiding accountability, so it's turned very criminal," said Battle.

She says when she reached out to meet with the owner, she claims she was shown different video to hide what had happened.

"I tried to even give her the benefit of the doubt when I went into meet with her, not excusing her behavior, but from mother-to-mother, woman-to-woman things do get out of control. She's denying everything, and it's sickening," said Battle.

Eyewitness News asked the preschool for an interview or a statement about the incident. No one would speak with ABC7 and we did not hear back.

Battle filed a police report, reporting the incident as child abuse.

"For that matter, she doesn't need to be taken care of anybody else's kids, and her license needs to be revoked," said Battle. "She needs to go to jail for this."

Battle has also hired a lawyer. She says she does not want this happening to any other child.