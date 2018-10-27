15-month-old child, mother found safe in Claremont after Amber Alert issued

An Amber Alert was issued Saturday night for a 15-month-old baby police, who police say was abducted alongside his mother by the toddler's father. (Upland Police)

UPLAND, Calif. (KABC) --
A suspect is in custody after police said he abducted his 15-month-old child and the child's mother Saturday morning in Upland.

Xavier Alexander, the missing toddler, was found safe with his mother after an Amber Alert was issued Saturday night.

Police said they followed and stopped the suspect vehicle at Mt. Baldy Road and Padua in Claremont.



The Upland Police Department said in a news release it responded to the 1400 block of Sunrise Circle North at about 5:45 a.m. Police found a man bleeding and discovered the suspect was involved in an altercation with the man, and then abducted the toddler and his mother.

Police said the suspect, Brandon Alexander, drove by the crime scene while officers were still there.

Police said Alexander has a restraining order issued against him and is suspected of domestic violence.

The suspect vehicle was described as a Gray Jeep Renegade, with California license plate number 8DQT883.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call the Upland Police Department at (909) 946-7624.
