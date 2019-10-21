OC fentanyl bust: 18 pounds seized in Santa Ana - enough for 4M doses

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Orange County law enforcement is revealing a huge fentanyl seizure - 18 pounds of the drug.

That's enough of the synthetic opioid to create four million lethal doses.

That's half the amount of fentanyl seized in all of 2018, suggesting the drug is quickly growing into a substantial public threat.

This drug bust was in Santa Ana.

According to the California Department of Public Health, deaths in Orange County attributed to fentanyl have risen from 14 five years ago to 93 in 2018.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
santa anaorange countyfentanyldrug bustopioids
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hemet brush fire burns 20 acres before crews gain control
9 injured after vehicle shears fire hydrant in Canoga Park
SoCal residents remain on edge amid wildfire-prone conditions
1 dead in fire on 35-foot boat near San Pedro
Hot temps, wind, low humidity in store for the week in SoCal
Tornado touched down in Dallas, leveling buildings
Firefighter falls off roof, continues battling blaze in Sun Valley
Show More
Fans flock to 'Joker' stairs in New York City for perfect Instagram picture
Search continues for man accused of shooting at deputies in Cudahy
Woman sought after deadly hit-and-run crash in North Hills
AIDS Walk LA marches to end stigma, raise awareness in its 35th year
Controlled explosions topple damaged cranes at hotel site: VIDEO
More TOP STORIES News