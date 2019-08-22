VIDEO: Lurking rattlesnake bites 19-year-old outside Norco home

NORCO, Calif. (KABC) -- Nineteen-year-old Bryce Russell is recovering at home after an encounter with a rattlesnake Sunday afternoon outside his Norco home.

The bite was caught on his family's home surveillance video, showing the teen leap in the air after the strike.

"I stepped down on the front porch, hear it rattle and it bites me," said Russell Wednesday morning.

"It didn't really hurt to get bit, just a prick, but I definitely felt a sense of dread because you could see the venom start to inflame my foot and work it's way up," Russell said, describing the pain intensity.

Russell's mom and sister, both nurses, stepped in to help before paramedics arrived.

"My face, tongue and lips were kind of tingling, I guess that's an effect of the venom," said Russell, who spent two days at Corona Regional Medical Center after receiving 24 vials of anti-venom.

The snake was beheaded by Russell's sister. He says she's taken the body to a taxidermist and plans to make a belt out of the snake.

Russell shared advice for anyone who finds themselves in a similar situation.

"Just remain calm, call 911 and let the medical professionals take care of it, and you'll be OK," he said.
