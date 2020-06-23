2 adults, 1 child found dead in swimming pool in New Jersey

EAST BRUNSWICK, New Jersey -- Friends, family and neighbors are devastated after three people, including a child, were found dead in a pool in New Jersey on Monday afternoon.
Police say the three people -- an 8-year-old girl, her 32-year-old mother and her 62-year-old grandfather -- drowned.

The call came to the police department from a neighbor who heard screaming in the backyard. She thought someone had fallen, but when police got to the house, all three people were dead in the pool.

Authorities called an electrical contractor to the home and sources say they believe there may have been an electrical issue in or near the pool that led to the deaths.

Police have not confirmed that theory.

"This is a devastating day for our entire community. It is too early to determine exactly what happened. We are working with the Middlesex County Prosecutors office and will release information as it develops," East Brunswick Police Chief Frank Losacco said.

Other family members were said to be inside at the time of the incident.

The family had just moved in last May but were said to be friendly and outgoing.

Few other details were released but the investigation is ongoing.

Dry and secondary drowning: Hidden threats for swimmers
EMBED More News Videos

Learn more about dry drowning and secondary drowning.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east brunswickmiddlesex countydrowninginvestigation
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA Councilman Jose Huizar arrested in federal corruption probe
Trump voices support for second round of stimulus check payments
Ron Jeremy charged with rape, sexual assault
1 dead after powerful earthquake shakes southern, central Mexico
COVID-19 'spreading at unacceptable rate' in Texas - is SoCal next?
Rose Bowl hosting drive-in movie series this summer
Fauci hopeful for a COVID-19 vaccine by late 2020, early 2021
Show More
Downtown Disney to reopen in July with health measures in place
Starbucks adds plant-based meat to US menu
New interactive online map helps connect those in need to food resources
COVID-19 update: Officials report increase in community transmission
LAUSD board weighs proposal to 'defund' school police
More TOP STORIES News