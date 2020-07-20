Tip leads to arrest of 2 men accused of looting, setting fire to Hollywood restaurant during protest

LAPD says a tip led to the arrest of two men accused of looting and setting fire to a Hollywood restaurant during a protest in May.
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two men accused of looting and lighting a Hollywood restaurant on fire during a protest in late May were arrested after police received a tip.

The Safe L.A. Task Force released photos of two suspects investigators have identified as 43-year-old Mario Alvarado and 34-year-old Julian Mejia.

Alvarado and Mejia allegedly looted several bottles after one of them used an accelerant to start a fire inside the restaurant on May 30. They are also accused of looting neighboring businesses.

A search warrant was served at the suspects' residences Thursday and they were arrested.

Police said the Safe L.A. Task Force received a tip on its website, which helped identify the suspects.

Cash rewards are being offered for credible information on crimes that occurred during the recent unrest.

For more information, go to www.lapdonline.org/safelatips. Anonymous calls can also be made to (213) 486-6840.
