LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A man and woman were arrested Sunday in connection to a deadly stabbing that happened in early November in downtown Los Angeles.
Fred Scott Johnson was arrested on suspicion of murder and Savannah McKinley was arrested on suspicion of being an accessory to murder, authorities said. Both are being held in lieu of $2 million bail.
On Wednesday, Los Angeles police asked for the public's help to find the suspects involved in a robbery and fatal stabbing. A $50,000 reward was also offered.
The attack happened near 9th Street and Grand Avenue on Nov. 6. Authorities shared surveillance video that showed the attack and the suspects.
The suspect was seen in a Thrasher sweatshirt and was in the company of a woman wearing a black hat. They were last seen in a green Chevy Spark.
Authorities said an anonymous tip led them to Johnson and McKinley.
The investigation is ongoing.