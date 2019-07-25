Man accused of fatally shooting father and brother, wounding mother in Canoga Park

CANOGA PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- A manhunt was underway Thursday for a suspect who allegedly shot his entire family at a Canoga Park apartment complex, leaving his father and brother dead and his mother wounded.Los Angeles police officers responded to the 21900 block of Roscoe Boulevard just before 2 a.m. for reports of multiple people shot.The suspect has been identified as Gerry Dean Zaragoza.Police said it is unclear what led to the shooting.Additional information on the victims, suspect and suspect's vehicle description were not immediately released.An investigation is ongoing.