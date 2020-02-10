2 killed, 2 critically injured in Montclair possible DUI crash

By ABC7.com staff
MONTCLAIR, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were killed while a man and a 5-year-old boy were fighting for their lives Sunday after a possible DUI-related crash in Montclair.

Police were investigating the crash that happened at the intersection of Howard Street and Ramona Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Two people were killed in the collision, which left two vehicles severely damaged. Video of the scene showed what appeared to be an SUV on its roof with a trail of debris leading to a sedan that sustained significant damage to its driver side.

The two people who died were inside the sedan, and the 5-year-old was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, according to Montclair police.

A man in the other vehicle was also hospitalized in critical condition.

Detectives will be investigating if drugs and/or alcohol were a factor in the collision.

The intersection where the crash occurred was closed for several hours but was expected to reopen Sunday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
montclairsan bernardino countycar crashcar accidentfatal crash
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
PHOTOS: Oscars 2020 red carpet fashion
Oscars 2020 Winners Full List
Stars arrive at Oscars red carpet in Hollywood
1 killed, 2 wounded in Oxnard shooting
Oscars night filled with Kobe Bryant tributes
Texas HS student shows off his dreads on the red carpet
America Ferrera honors 'warrior ancestors' on Oscars red carpet
Show More
Oscars 2020 Live: Nominations, red carpet fashion and more
Print your 2020 Oscars ballot here
Hepatitis outbreak linked to Long Beach steakhouse
Loved ones gather at site of actor Orson Bean's death in Venice
BBB warns of phony face masks amid coronavirus concerns
More TOP STORIES News