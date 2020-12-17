2 killed in multi-vehicle crash on 210 Freeway in Glendora

GLENDORA, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were killed, including one person who was possibly ejected, during a multi-vehicle crash on the eastbound 210 Freeway in Glendora early Thursday morning.

The crash was reported about 12:15 a.m. just west of the 57 Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Details on what led up to the crash were not immediately available.

Video from the scene showed debris spread across all lanes of the freeway.

All 210 Freeway lanes reopened just before 6:30 a.m.

City News Service contributed to this report.
