South LA crash: 8 injured, including 2 LAPD officers, after multi-vehicle collision

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A multi-vehicle crash involving a Los Angeles Police Department vehicle left at least eight people injured, including two police officers, in South Los Angeles Wednesday evening, according to authorities.The crash occurred at the intersection of Main Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard shortly before 10 p.m., according to LAFD.Paramedics worked to free at least one LAPD officer from the wreckage and another officer was hurt in the crash. They were taken to a hospital and are in critical and serious condition.AIR7 HD showed an LAPD vehicle heavily damaged after a crash with a tow truck. Based on preliminary information, LAPD said the truck ran a red light as police were responding to a backup call.The tow truck driver was also transported to a hospital.It appeared at least two other vehicles were involved in the collision as debris was scattered on the road.LAFD said the other victims had minor injuries.