2 officers in critical condition after shooting at Dallas Home Depot

EMBED </>More Videos

Two Dallas police officers were critically wounded in a shooting that also injured a home improvement store employee, authorities said. (KABC)

DALLAS, Texas --
Two Dallas police officers were critically wounded in a shooting that also injured a home improvement store employee, authorities said.

The shooting occurred about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday as officers were escorting a man from the Home Depot in northern Dallas. The two officers and the store loss-prevention officer underwent surgery for their injuries, Police Chief U. Renee Hall said late Tuesday night. She did not provide details of their conditions but asked for continued prayers for their recovery.


Police arrested Armando Luis Juarez, 29, on charges of aggravated assault on a police officer and felony theft. He was taken into custody shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday after a lengthy car chase involving officers of various law enforcement agencies.

"We got our man," Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings said at the late-night news conference.



The two police officers were called to the store to help an off-duty officer with removing the man from the store.

In a tweet about the shooting Tuesday evening, the Dallas Police Department said the officers were critically wounded, but Hall declined to go into detail about their conditions during two news conferences at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas. She said surgery was completed on the police officers and store employee late Tuesday at the hospital.



Rawlings said he continues "to be upset at the lack of respect for our police in this city and in our country."

In 2016, four Dallas police officers and a transit officer were shot dead by a sniper in an ambush that came toward the end of a peaceful protest over the police killings of black men that had occurred in other cities.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police officer injuredofficer involved shootingu.s. & worldDallasTexas
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News