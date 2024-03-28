Driver arrested after hit-and-run leaves 2 pedestrians dead in Jefferson Park

Authorities say it appears a BMW ran a red light and struck several cars in the 2800 block of Arlington Avenue just before noon on Thursday.

Authorities say it appears a BMW ran a red light and struck several cars in the 2800 block of Arlington Avenue just before noon on Thursday.

Authorities say it appears a BMW ran a red light and struck several cars in the 2800 block of Arlington Avenue just before noon on Thursday.

Authorities say it appears a BMW ran a red light and struck several cars in the 2800 block of Arlington Avenue just before noon on Thursday.

JEFFERSON PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two people were killed in a hit-and-run crash involving multiple vehicles, including a UPS delivery truck in Jefferson Park, officials say.

Authorities say it appears a BMW ran a red light and struck several cars in the 2800 block of Arlington Avenue just before noon on Thursday.

The two people killed at the scene were pedestrians, officials say.

The UPS truck careened onto the driveway and yard of a home in the area, while the BMW at the scene was shredded into pieces, its roof completely ripped off.

It is believed the driver tried to flee the scene but was arrested a short time later.

DEVELOPING: Details will be added to this report as they become available.