Driver arrested after hit-and-run leaves 2 pedestrians dead in Jefferson Park

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Thursday, March 28, 2024 10:18PM
Los Angeles hit-and-run leaves 2 pedestrians dead, driver arrested
Authorities say it appears a BMW ran a red light and struck several cars in the 2800 block of Arlington Avenue just before noon on Thursday.

JEFFERSON PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two people were killed in a hit-and-run crash involving multiple vehicles, including a UPS delivery truck in Jefferson Park, officials say.

The two people killed at the scene were pedestrians, officials say.

The UPS truck careened onto the driveway and yard of a home in the area, while the BMW at the scene was shredded into pieces, its roof completely ripped off.

It is believed the driver tried to flee the scene but was arrested a short time later.

DEVELOPING: Details will be added to this report as they become available.

