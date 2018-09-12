2 pedestrians struck by car, pinned against stairs in El Sereno

EL SERENO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Two pedestrians were critically injured Wednesday after getting struck by a car and pinned against concrete steps in El Sereno.

The incident occurred around 1:20 p.m. near the 3600 block of N. Locke Avenue. Fire officials said two women were trapped between the vehicle and the steps.

The women were extricated and rushed to an area hospital. Both were described to be in critical condition.

The cause of the wreck was not known.

DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashpedestrian injuredpedestrian strucktraffic accidentEl SerenoLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman in custody after body found in Harbor Gateway backyard
Blaze burns as many as 40 acres near 5 Freeway in Grapevine
Montclair police shoot assault suspect accused of throwing rocks at cars
Paul Smith's iconic pink wall on Melrose Avenue vandalized
'How to Murder Your Husband' writer accused of killing husband
Hurricane Florence Tracker: Category 3 storm nears Carolina coast
Alleged sexual harassment victim takes legal action against Lynwood, councilman
Public asked to help identify Creek Fire suspects
Show More
Silver Lake hit-and-run victim dies; $50K reward announced
CA search-and-rescue dogs deployed to aid in Hurricane Florence
OC crash leaves burglary suspect dead, 2 others critical after chase
Trump OKs sanctions for foreigners who meddle in elections
PHOTOS: Hurricane Florence 'chilling' from space
More News