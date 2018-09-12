2 pedestrians struck by car, pinned against stairs in El Sereno

EL SERENO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Two pedestrians were critically injured Wednesday after getting struck by a car and pinned against concrete steps in El Sereno.
The incident occurred around 1:20 p.m. near the 3600 block of N. Locke Avenue. Fire officials said two women were trapped between the vehicle and the steps.
The women were extricated and rushed to an area hospital. Both were described to be in critical condition.
The cause of the wreck was not known.
DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.