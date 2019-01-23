2 people, 2 dogs rescued after being trapped in snow for 14 days near Castaic

Campers just rescued after snowed in their vehicle for 14 days, Alamo Mountain,n/w of Castaic. #LASD Air Rescue 5 inserted SEB Tactical Medics to rescue campers, who had run out of food & water. A man, a woman & their two dogs were hoisted out & flown to safety. @SCVSHERIFF pic.twitter.com/XoMMpGALQz — SEB (@SEBLASD) January 23, 2019

Two people and two dogs were rescued from the mountains northwest of Castaic after being snowed in their vehicle for 14 days, officials said.The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Special Enforcement Bureau helicoptered in a rescue crew and medics to assist the two campers, a man and a woman, as well as their two dogs.They were hoisted out and flown to safety.They had been stuck on Alamo Mountain for two weeks and had run out of food and water, deputies said.DEVELOPING: More details will be provided on this story as they become available.