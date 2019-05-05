2 people wounded in Adelanto house party shooting

ADELANTO, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were hospitalized after shots were fired at a house party in Adelanto Saturday night.San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to several calls of a shooting in the 14500 block of Monterey Place shortly after 9 p.m.Deputies found there was a party at a home and then shots were fired outside.Witnesses said they saw the alleged shooter running from the home and leave the scene in a waiting vehicle.The two injured were airlifted to trauma centers. Their conditions were not immediately released.