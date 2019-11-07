2 separate earthquakes hit Ventura area minutes apart

VENTURA, Calif. (KABC) -- A 3.4-magnitude earthquake hit Ventura early Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.The quake hit south-southwest of Ventura at about 5:05 a.m. According to the USGS, the quake hit 8.4 miles northwest of Oxnard and about 10 miles from Port Hueneme.Minutes before the 3.4 quake, a 3.3-magnitude temblor also hit Ventura.Earlier in the day, the Ridgecrest area was hit by a 3.5-magnitude earthquake.There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries from the two earthquakes.