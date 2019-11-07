2 separate earthquakes hit Ventura area minutes apart

VENTURA, Calif. (KABC) -- A 3.4-magnitude earthquake hit Ventura early Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake hit south-southwest of Ventura at about 5:05 a.m. According to the USGS, the quake hit 8.4 miles northwest of Oxnard and about 10 miles from Port Hueneme.

Minutes before the 3.4 quake, a 3.3-magnitude temblor also hit Ventura.

Earlier in the day, the Ridgecrest area was hit by a 3.5-magnitude earthquake.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries from the two earthquakes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
venturaventura countyearthquake
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Orange County gang task force makes several arrests in Santa Ana
Borderline shooting: Family remembers Kristina Morisette
What you should know about the proposal to extend school hours
3.5-magnitude earthquake rattles Ridgecrest area, USGS says
Jewelry, cash stolen in Sherman Oaks home invasion
Pixar Makes Filipino-American Cinematic History
Kohl's doubling military discount through Veterans Day
Show More
1 killed, 3 wounded in Perris shootings
Man arrested at LAX after Mt. San Jacinto College put on lockdown
LA boosting solar power with Kern County deal
Local heroes honored at Lakewood Award of Valor event
Customers of 'Elote Man' rally around him after attack
More TOP STORIES News