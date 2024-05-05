Police clear out pro-Palestinian encampment at USC after university issues warning to protesters

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police Sunday morning moved onto the USC campus and began clearing out a pro-Palestinian encampment after the school issued a warning to protesters.
According to student journalists with Annenberg Media, the campus was shut down as more than 100 officers in riot gear surrounded the encampment.
Around 5:15 a.m., the university sent a message on X, saying "If you are in the center of campus, please leave. People who don't leave will be arrested."
It's unclear if any arrests were made or how many protesters were at the encampment.
This comes after the school issued a warning to protesters that the encampment violated school police and must come down.
