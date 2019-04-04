2 sisters struck by big rig while walking to school east of Exposition Park

EMBED <>More Videos

Two sisters were struck by a big rig while walking to school east of Exposition Park Thursday morning, police said.

By and ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two sisters were struck by a big rig while walking to school east of Exposition Park Thursday morning, police said.

Los Angeles Fire responded to the incident at 37th Place between La Salle and Dalton avenues at approximately 7:56 a.m.

The girls are 12 and 14 years old. LAPD Detective Moises Castillo said they girls had a green light at 37th and Broadway. When they began to cross the street, the big rig crashed into them.

"They get sucked in underneath the truck, and another driver actually flags the drive and said 'Hey, there's somebody underneath your truck,'" Castillo said.

The truck driver and witness called 911 and rendered aid.

"Right now, really prayers are appreciated because this will take a miracle for these girls to survive, because after I see the scene and the truck, and it's so many tons, I'm just really at a loss of words. I pray that they'll pull through because it's really a parent's worst nightmare," Castillo said.

The driver and owner of the truck are cooperating with the police investigation.

"Basically, he didn't see them. He felt something but it wasn't until that driver that flagged him down that he realized that he actually ran over someone," Castillo said.

The detective said there was no evidence of any alcohol or drugs and that investigators will look at his cellphone data, but Castillo added that so far, there is no evidence that he was distracted behind the wheel.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countyexposition parkcar crashchildren injuriesteenagerssiblingscrash
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Santa Anita races resume after latest horse death
78-year-old in North Hills attacked in home invasion, police say
South LA chase: Multiple suspects in custody after pursuit ends in Florence
Target raises its minimum wage to $13
Eyewitness This: Gas prices surge, Koreatown parking-space, GPS system reset
LDS Church repeals controversial LGBTQ rules
Homeless vet details shooting by off-duty LAPD detective
Show More
ICE arrests over 280 workers at north Texas business
Body found in search for missing NYC mother of 3
Shooting at Mar Vista homeless encampment has residents on edge
Jellyfish galore at Oxnard's Channel Islands Harbor
Glendale: Stolen-vehicle suspect in custody after fleeing from police
More TOP STORIES News