2 sisters struck by big rig while walking to school east of Exposition Park

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two sisters were struck by a big rig while walking to school east of Exposition Park Thursday morning, police said.Los Angeles Fire responded to the incident at 37th Place between La Salle and Dalton avenues at approximately 7:56 a.m.The girls are 12 and 14 years old. LAPD Detective Moises Castillo said they girls had a green light at 37th and Broadway. When they began to cross the street, the big rig crashed into them."They get sucked in underneath the truck, and another driver actually flags the drive and said 'Hey, there's somebody underneath your truck,'" Castillo said.The truck driver and witness called 911 and rendered aid."Right now, really prayers are appreciated because this will take a miracle for these girls to survive, because after I see the scene and the truck, and it's so many tons, I'm just really at a loss of words. I pray that they'll pull through because it's really a parent's worst nightmare," Castillo said.The driver and owner of the truck are cooperating with the police investigation."Basically, he didn't see them. He felt something but it wasn't until that driver that flagged him down that he realized that he actually ran over someone," Castillo said.The detective said there was no evidence of any alcohol or drugs and that investigators will look at his cellphone data, but Castillo added that so far, there is no evidence that he was distracted behind the wheel.