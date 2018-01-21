2 soldiers killed when Army helicopter crashes in Fort Irwin

The Army says two soldiers from Colorado were killed in a helicopter crash during training in the High Mojave Desert.A U.S. army spokesperson said an AH-64 Apache crashed Saturday at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, a base where Army units go for training.Lt. Col. Jason Brown told ABC News both soldiers killed were assigned to the 4th Infantry Division stationed at Fort Carson in Colorado. Their identities are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.Maj. Gen. Randy A. George, commanding general of the 4th Inf. Div. and Fort Carson said.The cause of the crash is under investigation.The government shutdown will impact the families of the two soldiers from receiving the $100,000 death benefit given to the families of fallen service members, Brown said.The death benefit is provided to families for the death of a service member for any reason, including combat, accident, health reasons and suicide. Families can use the money for any purpose like travel costs and funeral costs.Fort Irwin is a remote facility in the High Mojave Desert midway between San Bernardino, California, and Las Vegas.