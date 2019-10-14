2 sought in fatal shooting of man in downtown LA

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two suspects are sought in the fatal shooting of a man near Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles Saturday night, police said.

The shooting occurred at approximately 9:45 p.m. near Francisco Street and James M. Wood Boulevard.

Two men approached a man sitting in a vehicle when one of the suspects fired multiple rounds from a handgun at the victim, according to Los Angeles police.

The 24-year-old victim was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

Police said both suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
downtown lalos angeleslos angeles countysearchfatal shootinggun violence
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
All Saddleridge Fire evacuation orders lifted
7-year-old alerts neighbors to evacuate during Saddleridge Fire
Chargers lose tight game at home against Steelers, 24-17
CA first state to mandate later school start times
LA fans pay their respects to owner of most famous lowrider
Eyes to the sky: The hunter's moon rises Sunday night
California governor signs measure banning 'lunch shaming'
Show More
Rams lose third straight game, fall to unbeaten 49ers
Teen injured, parents killed after West Covina chase ends in crash
Big avocado earns Hawaii family Guinness World Records honor
2 killed, 1 injured in Hawaiian Gardens 3-car crash
Vista LA celebrates 25 years
More TOP STORIES News