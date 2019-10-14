2 sought in fatal shooting of man in downtown LA

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two suspects are sought in the fatal shooting of a man near Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles Saturday night, police said.The shooting occurred at approximately 9:45 p.m. near Francisco Street and James M. Wood Boulevard.Two men approached a man sitting in a vehicle when one of the suspects fired multiple rounds from a handgun at the victim, according to Los Angeles police.The 24-year-old victim was transported to a hospital, where he later died.Police said both suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.