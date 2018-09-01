2 suspects in Adelanto arrested for alleged child abuse

ADELANTO, Calif. (KABC) --
An Adelanto man and woman were arrested Thursday and booked on child abuse charges, authorities said.

Kevin Fryer, 34, was arrested for lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under the age of 14 and Irma Fryer, 35, was arrested for willful cruelty to a child.

Investigators said they were tipped to the suspects by an Electronic Service Provider.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said the tip contained "hundreds of messages detailing a sexual relationship between Kevin Fryer and the victim."

Following interviews with the suspects, they were each arrested.

Bail for Kevin Fryer was set at $250,000 and bail for Irma Fryer was set at $100,000.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact detective Brian Arias of the Crimes Against Children Detail at (909) 387-3615. Anonymous tips can be left at the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463.
