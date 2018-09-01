2 suspects in Adelanto arrested for alleged child abuse

An Adelanto man and woman were arrested Thursday and booked on child abuse charges, authorities said.Kevin Fryer, 34, was arrested for lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under the age of 14 and Irma Fryer, 35, was arrested for willful cruelty to a child.Investigators said they were tipped to the suspects by an Electronic Service Provider.The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said the tip contained "hundreds of messages detailing a sexual relationship between Kevin Fryer and the victim."Following interviews with the suspects, they were each arrested.Bail for Kevin Fryer was set at $250,000 and bail for Irma Fryer was set at $100,000.Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact detective Brian Arias of the Crimes Against Children Detail at (909) 387-3615. Anonymous tips can be left at the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463.