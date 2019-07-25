Surveillance video shows 2 wanted suspects in DTLA home invasion robbery

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police hope surveillance video will help them catch a pair of alleged home invasion robbers.Footage shows the two suspects before they enter an apartment building around 5 p.m. on July 20 in Downtown Los Angeles, near 7th Street and Broadway.Police said they agreed to meet a wholesale jeweler inside at his apartment.Once inside, investigators say they pulled out handguns, handcuffed and hogtied the victim, then ransacked the place.The suspects got away with cash, jewelry, and clothing. Cameras then captured the same men leaving the building.Police say they took off in a black SUV.Anyone with information is asked to contact Central Gang Detective Alvarez at (213) 996-1877 or Detective Mazzacano at (213) 996-1877.