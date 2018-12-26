2-year-old killed by vehicle in Yorba Linda

A 2-year-old child was killed when he was apparently struck by a neighbor's vehicle backing out of a driveway in Yorba Linda, officials said.Deputies were called to the 4000 block of Casa Oro around 4:50 p.m. Wednesday.The Orange County Sheriff's Department says it appears a 2-year-old child was in front of his own residence when he was struck by a vehicle backing out of a neighbor's home.The boy was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.The driver stayed on the scene and was cooperating with investigators. It is unknown at this time if impairment or any other factors played a part in the incident.