2-year-old killed by vehicle in Yorba Linda

YORBA LINDA, Calif. (KABC) --A 2-year-old child was killed when he was apparently struck by a neighbor's vehicle backing out of a driveway in Yorba Linda, officials said.
Deputies were called to the 4000 block of Casa Oro around 4:50 p.m. Wednesday.
The Orange County Sheriff's Department says it appears a 2-year-old child was in front of his own residence when he was struck by a vehicle backing out of a neighbor's home.
The boy was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The driver stayed on the scene and was cooperating with investigators. It is unknown at this time if impairment or any other factors played a part in the incident.