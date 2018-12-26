2-year-old killed by vehicle in Yorba Linda

The Orange County Sheriff's Department is investigating the death of a child struck by a vehicle in Yorba Linda. (Orange County Sheriff's Dept./Twitter)

By ABC7.com staff
YORBA LINDA, Calif. (KABC) --
A 2-year-old child was killed when he was apparently struck by a neighbor's vehicle backing out of a driveway in Yorba Linda, officials said.

Deputies were called to the 4000 block of Casa Oro around 4:50 p.m. Wednesday.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department says it appears a 2-year-old child was in front of his own residence when he was struck by a vehicle backing out of a neighbor's home.

The boy was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver stayed on the scene and was cooperating with investigators. It is unknown at this time if impairment or any other factors played a part in the incident.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child deathchild killedtraffic fatalitiesYorba LindaOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Van stolen from couple at Oxnard hospital recovered with puppy inside
Woman donates kidney to co-worker she's known only a month
Glendale hit-and-run: Police release video of person of interest
Preparations for Rose Parade floats begin
Harbor City homeless encampment removed in effort to get them into shelters
VIDEO: Pitcher pays off parents' debt for Christmas
Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth reportedly married in secret ceremony
John Cena joins 'Transformers' franchise in action-filled 'Bumblebee'
Show More
LA starts up annual Christmas tree recycling program
Judge reviews evidence to see if OC Holy Fire suspect should stand trial
LAPD chief weighs in on new DUI device law, last-call time
Fitness experts reveal what is trending in exercise for 2019
Firefighters bring gifts to Long Beach woman with cancer
More News