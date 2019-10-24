200 acre brush fire threatening structures in Canyon Country

CANYON COUNTRY, Calif. -- Structures are being threatened after a 200 acres brush fire broke out in Canyon Country Thursday.
The second-alarm fire was burning 200 acres downhill in 30 mph winds.
The fire broke out before 2 p.m.
Los Angeles Country fire crews were responding to the incident. It was unknown was caused the fire.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
