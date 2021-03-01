Golden Globe winners 2021: See the full list

Television

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series -- Musical or Comedy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series -- Musical or Comedy

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10377945" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The organization that hosts the Golden Globes is under fire for lacking inclusion and diversity in the award show.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series -- Drama

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series -- Drama

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10289614" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Emerald Fennell, Chloe Zhao and Regina King all received Golden Globe nominations for best director, the first time three women have been nominated for the category.

Best Television Series Drama

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Best Television Series -- Musical or Comedy

Film

Best Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy

Best Motion Picture -- Drama

Best Motion Picture -- Foreign Language

Best Screenplay -- Motion Picture

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Best Actor in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy

Best Motion Picture -- Animated

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=9814419" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> On the Red Carpet teamed up with Hulu to showcase potential award nominees this season.

Best Actor in a Motion Picture -- Drama

Best Actress in a Motion Picture -- Drama

Best Actress in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy

Best Actor in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy

Best Director -- Motion Picture

Best Original Score

NEW YORK -- The Golden Globe Awards are being presented Sunday night.A full list of nominees follows below. Check back for winners throughout the night.Don Cheadle - "Black Monday"Nicholas Hoult - "The Great"Eugene Levy - "Schitt's Creek"Jason Sudekis - "Ted Lasso"Ramy Youssef - "Ramy"Lily Collins - "Emily in Paris"Kaley Cuoco - "The Flight Attendant"Elle Fanning - "The Great"Jane Levy - "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"Jason Bateman - "Ozark"Josh O'Connor - "The Crown"Bob Odenkirk - "Better Call Saul"Al Pacino - "Hunters"Matthew Rhys - "Perry Mason"Olivia Colman - "The Crown"Jodie Comer - "Killing Eve"Emma Corrin - "The Crown"Laura Linney - "Ozark"Sarah Paulson - "Ratched"Bryan Cranston - "Your Honor"Jeff Daniels - "The Comey Rule"Hugh Grant - "The Undoing"Ethan Hawke - "The Good Lord Bird"Cate Blanchett - "Mrs. America"Daisy Edgar-Jones - "Normal People"Shira Haas - "Unorthodox"Nicole Kidman - "The Undoing"Anya Taylor-Joy - "The Queen's Gambit""The Crown""Lovecraft Country""The Mandalorian""Ozark""Ratched""Normal People""The Queen's Gambit""Small Axe""The Undoing""Unorthodox"Helena Bonham Carter - "The Crown"Julia Garner - "Ozark"Annie Murphy - "Schitt's Creek"Cynthia Nixon - "Ratched"Brendan Gleeson - "The Comey Rule"Daniel Levy - "Schitt's Creek"Jim Parsons - "Hollywood"Donald Sutherland - "The Undoing""Emily in Paris""The Flight Attendant""Schitt's Creek""The Great""Ted Lasso""Borat Subsequent Moviefilm""Hamilton""Music""Palm Springs""The Prom""The Father""Mank""Nomadland""Promising Young Woman""The Trial of the Chicago 7""Another Round," Denmark"La Llorona," Guatamala/France"The Life Ahead," Italy"Minari," USA"Two of Us," France/USAEmerald Fennell - "Promising Young Woman"Jack Fincher - "Mank"Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton - "The Father"Chloe Zhao - "Nomadland"Best Original Song -- Motion Picture"Fight for You" - "Judas and the Black Messiah""Hear My Voice" - "The Trial of the Chicago 7""IO SI (Seen)" - "The Life Ahead""Speak Now" - "One Night in Miami""Tigers & Tweed" - "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"Sacha Baron Cohen - "The Trial of the Chicago 7"Jared Leto - "The Little Things"Bill Murray - "On the Rocks"Leslie Odom, Jr. - "One Night in Miami"Glenn Close - "Hillbilly Elegy"Olivia Colman - "The Father"Jodie Foster - "The Mauritanian"Amanda Seyfried - "Mank"Helena Zengel - "News of the World"Sacha Baron Cohen - "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"James Corden - "The Prom"Lin-Manuel Miranda - "Hamilton"Dev Patel - "The Personal History of David Copperfield"Andy Samberg - "Palm Springs""The Croods: A New Age""Onward""Over the Moon""Wolfwalkers"Chadwick Boseman, - "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"Riz Ahmed - "The Sound of Metal"Anthony Hopkins - "The Father"Gary Oldman - "Mank"Tahar Rahim - "The Mauritanian"Viola Davis - "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"Andra Day - "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"Vanessa Kirby - "Pieces of a Woman"Frances McDormand - "Nomadland"Carey Mulligan - "Promising Young WomanMaria Bakalova - "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"Kate Hudson - "Music"Michelle Pfeiffer - "French Exit"Rosamund Pike - "I Care A Lot"Anya Taylor-Joy - "Emma"Sacha Baron Cohen - "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"James Corden - "The Prom"Lin-Manuel Miranda - "Hamilton"Dev Patel - "The Personal History of David Copperfield"Andy Samberg - "Palm Springs"David Fincher - "Mank"Regina King - "One Night in Miami"Aaron Sorkin - "The Trial of the Chicago 7"Chloe Zhao - "Nomadland"Emerald Fennell - "Promising Young Woman""The Midnight Sky""Tenet""News of the World""Mank"The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.