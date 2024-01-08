Margot Robbie channels 1977 Superstar Barbie at 2024 Golden Globes

"Barbie" star Margot Robbie was perfect in pink at the 81st Golden Globes on Sunday night, channeling another famous Barbie doll for her red carpet look.

The actress graced the red carpet wearing a hot pink custom Armani gown, which was inspired by the 1977 Superstar Barbie doll.

"I just woke up and I thought maybe this would be appropriate tonight," Robbie told Variety red carpet correspondent Marc Malkin, when asked about her look.

Sunday evening's Golden Globe Awards offered stars a chance to re-emerge into the fashion limelight.

It's not the first time the actress has donned a Barbie-inspired look over the past 12 months: During last year's press tour, Robbie wore a variety of outfits inspired by past Barbie dolls, including the 1960s Enchanted Evening Barbie and Solo in the Spotlight Barbie, as well as the very first Barbie, which was released in 1959.

"Barbie" won the Golden Globe for cinematic and box office achievement, one of two new categories at this year's ceremony.

Robbie, who played the film's main character, dedicated the win to "every single person on the planet who dressed up and went to the greatest place on Earth: the movie theaters."

Director and co-writer Greta Gerwig added, "Thank you to everybody -- all the Barbies and Kens in front of and behind the screen. It was the greatest, most joyful show of craftsmanship and passion I've ever seen."

Gerwig shouted out co-writer and partner Noah Baumbach for "showing his inner Barbie girl," and cast member America Ferrera for "showing her soul," while Robbie shouted out her co-star Ryan Gosling, who played Ken in the film, for "going full beach."

