Rose Parade 2023: Here's everything you need to know before you go

The floral floats are getting painted and the people are building excitement ahead of the 134th Rose Parade - Pasadena's beloved annual event.

The parade is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at 8 a.m. prior to the Rose Bowl Game in which the Utah Utes will take on the Penn State Nittany Lions. Parade officials said they're anticipating about 700,000 guests this year.

Before you start making plans, here's everything you need to know:

Tickets

You can buy reserved grandstand seating for the parade through Sharp Seating Company. Every person must have a ticket to sit in the reserved grandstands. The only exception is for children two years of age or younger who have the option of sitting on an adult's lap, otherwise, they must also have a ticket.

Street closures

The Pasadena Police Department will be closing the Rose Parade route early to drivers.

Route closures will take effect beginning at 10 p.m. on Jan. 1 through 2 p.m. on Jan. 2 along Colorado Boulevard from Orange Grove Boulevard to Sierra Madre Boulevard, and northbound on Sierra Madre to Paloma Street.

Early campers

Campers are allowed to set up at noon the day before the parade. With temperatures expected to dip overnight, officials ask people to dress warm.

The Pasadena Fire Department said it receives twice the number of calls on parade day for medical issues like hypothermia compared to a regular day.

Masks

As L.A. County health officials continue to monitor the number of COVID-19 cases, the city of Pasadena, which has its own health department that typically aligns with the county, said masks are strongly recommended indoors.

"We typically align with the county but once we look at our numbers and compare to county, then we'll have that conversation internally as far as next steps, so that may change next week, but as of today, it's strongly recommended indoors," said Pasadena public information officer Lisa Derderian.

For more safety guidelines and information on the 134th Rose Parade, visit their website.