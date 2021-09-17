Vin Scully, Will Ferrell help kick off LA's bid to host 2026 World Cup games

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The Los Angeles World Cup Host Committee Thursday released a video featuring legendary Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully, actor Will Ferrell and former L.A. Galaxy player Cobi Jones in a bid to have the city host matches during the FIFA World Cup in 2026, which will be held in the U.S., Mexico and Canada."When I think of soccer and L.A., I think of the '94 World Cup. I think of the Women's World Cup in '99 --100,000 screaming fans at the Rose Bowl. I think of all the great players who have come through Los Angeles, Zlatan, Beckham, Landon Donovan, Carlos Vela," said Ferrell, who co-owns the Los Angeles Football Club.The official bid video is narrated by Scully and features Jones, a Soccer Hall of Fame inductee and three-time U.S. Men's World Cup player, as well as L.A. Galaxy President Chris Klein and Larry Freedman, LAFC co-president."I want my kids to experience what I was able to experience with Olympic soccer here, World Cup soccer here," Jones said. "We are a soccer city. We are L.A. There's no better place in the United States to have World Cup matches."Klein and Freedman are co-chairs for the Los Angeles World Cup Host Committee and in charge of the region's bid to host matches."Between its legendary soccer history and world-class fans, Los Angeles has truly distinguished itself as America's No. 1 soccer city," Klein said. "Members of our soccer community cheer for teams around the world. That passion and diversity, coupled with our city's elite resources and infrastructure, make Los Angeles an outstanding location for the FIFA World Cup 2026."The host committee's effort is led by the Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission, which includes the Los Angeles Rams, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park, Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles Football Club and L.A. Galaxy."Los Angeles celebrates the Beautiful Game like no other city in America," Freedman said. "We're excited to have the opportunity to share the magic of L.A.'s soccer culture on the global stage, and to set the standard for World Cup host cities, from first kickoff to long after the final whistle."According to FIFA's website, it will visit venues this month through November and plans to finalize its selection in the first and second quarter of 2022.