22 alleged MS-13 gang members indicted in series of 'grisly' Southern California murders

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Federal and local authorities on Tuesday announced the indictment of 22 alleged members of the notorious MS-13 gang who are accused in the murders of seven people in areas across Southern California over the past two years.Prosecutors described the series of killings as "grisly," including the dismembering of one gang rival whose heart was removed after the victim was kidnapped and taken to a remote location in the Angeles National Forest.The 12-count indictment unsealed Monday contends that alleged leaders of the gang authorized and coordinated the murders, which were said to have been carried out by those named in the document.According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California, MS-13 members suspected the victims of cooperating with law enforcement investigators. In one case, however, the defendants are accused of targeting a homeless man who was living in a park controlled by the gang.