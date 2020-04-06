2nd attack on woman reported at Aliso Viejo park

By ABC7.com staff
ALISO VIEJO, Calif. (KABC) -- For the second time this year, an attack on a woman has been reported at Aliso Viejo's Woodfield Park.

Investigators believe the same man may be responsible for both attacks, on Jan. 20 and April 2.

In the most recent incident, a 30-year-old woman said she was on the Aliso Creek hiking trail when a man grabbed her from behind and forced her into the bushes. She fought back and screamed for help and the attacker fled.

The Jan. 20 attack happened in the same area. A 22-year-old woman was skateboarding at Woodfield Park when she said a man talked to her and then grabbed her and pulled her into the bushes. She fought and screamed until he fled.

The victim says the attacker was a man in his 30s wearing a black shirt and shorts with dark eyes and little-to-no hair and a muscular build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Special Victims Detail at (714)647-7419 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at (855)TIP-OCCS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
aliso viejoorange countyassaultattacksex assaultattempted sex assault
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Riverside nursing facility sees COVID-19 in 30 patients
Tiger at NYC zoo tests positive for COVID-19
Pair of 3.5 aftershocks rattle Anza
Coronavirus: Riverside County residents ordered to stay home, cover faces when leaving
Protests continue over OC hotel for homeless COVID-19 patients
COVID-19 SoCal update: Officials confirm 711 new cases in LA County
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson hospitalized with COVID-19
Show More
U.S. 'wasted' months before preparing for COVID-19 pandemic
Local ER nurse shares COVID-19 recovery with video diary
Fauci: Coronavirus could become seasonal
Coronavirus: LA church offers alternate way to celebrate Palm Sunday
SoCal storm: Rain expected Sunday as new system moves into region
More TOP STORIES News