3 firefighters discharged after explosion, fire in Downtown LA that left multiple firefighters injured

Officials initially said eleven firefighters suffered burn injuries in Saturday's incident and subsequent fire, but later said that another one was treated and released for a "minor extremity injury," according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Eight remain hospitalized at Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center, including two in critical but stable condition, officials said. One of the injured firefighters will likely need skin grafts.
As of 0900, 3 @LAFD #firefighters have been discharged from LA County-USC hospital. 8 remain hospitalized including 2 in critical but stable condition. A 12th firefighter was treated and released at the emergency room last night for a minor extremity injury. pic.twitter.com/jmXfA5GRUt
A cause for the blaze has been officially determined but fire officials said it began at the site of a butane honey oil supplier. Chief Ralph Terrazas said an on-scene investigation has to be completed, which will take several days.
Chief Terrazas said upon arrival, the blaze was described as having moderate smoke. The smoke pressure was escalating when firefighters entered the building. They were directed to get out of the building, which is when the explosion or flash occurred.
A Mayday call came over radio, and within minutes, all 11 of the injured firefighters were transferred to Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center.
More than 230 firefighters responded to the blaze. Fire officials said the fire was knocked down just after 8 p.m.