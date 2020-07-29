ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- Three people in their 20s were found dead inside a mobile home in Ontario Tuesday night, police said.
Ontario police responded to the Lamplighter Ontario mobile home park in the area of East 4th Street and Hellman Avenue at about 10 p.m.
The bodies were found after a safety check call.
Police said the case is not a homicide investigation.
Further details were not immediately available.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
3 found dead inside mobile home in Ontario, police say
