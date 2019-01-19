3 home invasion suspects killed, 2 wounded after Houston resident opens fire

By Katherine Marchand
HOUSTON --
Authorities are investigating after dozens of shots were fired in east Houston early Saturday morning.

According to a detective, the incident began as a home invasion in the 7000 block of Sherman.

Authorities say the homeowner defended himself after the suspects entered the home. Following the shooting, the suspects fled from the scene.

Police set up a perimeter stretching from Harrisburg to Sherman to Capitol, along 71st Street.

At another scene, a vehicle was found about two blocks from the shooting, where a man was found dead in the backseat.

Authorities said that of the five people who were shot, three of them died.

A witness at the scene said he went outside when he heard the shots to make sure he wasn't dreaming.

In the exclusive interview, the man added he saw two men in the front of the home, on the ground.

"I heard around five or six gunshots. I'm pretty sure there were more before that," he said.

At some point, officers with guns drawn were seen searching a port-a-potty.
