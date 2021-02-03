3 injured after explosion at Santa Clarita industrial business sparks brush fire

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- An explosion at an industrial business in Santa Clarita Tuesday left at least three people injured, authorities said.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said the explosion was reported in the 25100 block of Rye Canyon Loop at around 4:45 p.m., and sparked a small brush fire that burned about an acre on a grassy hillside.

The blast was first reported taking place at a film set, but a sheriff's deputy later told Eyewitness News that it happened at an industrial business, and it was not owned by a film company.

The victims suffered critical injuries - second and third-degree burns - and were transported to Henry Mayo Hospital, according to the fire department.

It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion. AIR7 HD captured footage of crews checking through a storage area with multiple cargo containers.

A hazmat team was also at the scene to assess the situation.

RELATED: Class teaches pyrotechnic safety to movie business workers
EMBED More News Videos

A training demonstration shows how to safely film scenes depicting a person on fire.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
santa claritalos angeles countyexplosion
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect leading police on chase through LA
Biden to create task force to reunite families separated at border
Apple testing new way to unlock iPhone while wearing mask
SoCal family warns of rare illness linked to COVID after son hospitalized
Republicans lining up to run against Newsom
Hardest hit groups in SoCal also lag in COVID-19 vaccine distribution
California Dreaming: Why are wildfires getting worse?
Show More
Here are the CVS locations in SoCal that will offer COVID vaccines
Gas prices in SoCal steadily rising
Latino COVID deaths in LA County up 1,000% since November, official says
LA sees COVID-19 cases decline, but new variants remain concerning
CA COVID-19 metrics drop, but will there be another surge?
More TOP STORIES News