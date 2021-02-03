3 injured after explosion at Santa Clarita industrial business sparks brush fire

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=2526106" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A training demonstration shows how to safely film scenes depicting a person on fire.

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- An explosion at an industrial business in Santa Clarita Tuesday left at least three people injured, authorities said.The Los Angeles County Fire Department said the explosion was reported in the 25100 block of Rye Canyon Loop at around 4:45 p.m., and sparked a small brush fire that burned about an acre on a grassy hillside.The blast was first reported taking place at a film set, but a sheriff's deputy later told Eyewitness News that it happened at an industrial business, and it was not owned by a film company.The victims suffered critical injuries - second and third-degree burns - and were transported to Henry Mayo Hospital, according to the fire department.It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion. AIR7 HD captured footage of crews checking through a storage area with multiple cargo containers.A hazmat team was also at the scene to assess the situation.