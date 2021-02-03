3 critically injured after explosion on Santa Clarita film set

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- Three people suffered burn injuries after an explosion on a film set in Santa Clarita Tuesday evening, according to officials.The Los Angeles County Fire Department said the explosion was reported in the 25100 block of Rye Canyon Loop at around 5 p.m., and sparked a small brush fire that appeared to be under control.The victims suffered critical injuries - second and third-degree burns - and were transported to Henry Mayo Hospital, according to the fire department.It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion.A hazmat team was also at the scene to assess the situation.