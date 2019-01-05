3 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Torrance bowling alley

Reports of shots fired with multiple victims down. T P D is on scene. Investigation is ongoing. Please stay away from the area. — Torrance Police (@TorrancePD) January 5, 2019

It’s a fluid situation here, people trying to figure out where loved ones are. pic.twitter.com/RT9AjgsiVK — Ruben Vives (@LATvives) January 5, 2019

Three people are dead and four others are injured following a shooting at a Torrance bowling alley, police say.Torrance police responded to reports of shots fired at 11:54 p.m. Friday at Gable House Bowl, located at 22501 Hawthorne BoulevardOfficers found multiple people with gunshot wounds inside the location. Three male victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities were not immediately released.Two others were transported to a local hospital for their injuries, while two more opted to seek their own medical attention, Torrance police said.There were no reports of injuries to employees of the business.Police said they were working to identify the suspects involved in the shooting.According to a Los Angeles Times reporter at the scene, witnesses said the shooting stemmed from a fight at the bowling alley.Another witness, Dana Scott, said there was a group of women that got into a fight inside the alley. As they were fighting, men got involved and about a minute later, gunshots were heard.Once the gunshots rang out, people ducked and ran to safety, Scott said.Gable House is described on its website as a gaming venue that offers bowling, laser tag and a full arcade.