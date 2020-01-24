3 US firefighters identified after fatal plane crash fighting Australian fires

The image shows the 3 US firefighters who died in the plane crash fighting Australian fires. Right to left: Ian H. McBeth, Paul Clyde Hudson & Rick A. DeMorgan Jr.

This is an image of the C-130 Hercules seen at the McClellan Air Force Base in Calif. on Aug. 1, 2019 to highlight the state's new firefighting equipment.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- The three American firefighters who died in a plane crash fighting Australian wildfires have been identified as Captain Ian H. McBeth, 44, from Montana, Officer Paul Hudson, 42 from Arizona, and Flight Engineer Rick A. DeMorgan Jr.,43, from Florida.Coulson Aviation released the names of those who died onboard their Lockheed C-130 Hercules air tanker, expressing their condolences:"At Coulson Aviation, we have the incredible job of fighting fires around the world and we take responsibility. Right now, our hearts are with the crew's family and friends and our Coulson Family suffering in the loss of these three remarkable and well-respected crewmembers. We as a company are committed to supporting the families of our fallen heroes through this tragedy.... The aviation industry and emergency service sector is a small community both in Australia and around the world. This will be deeply felt by all. We honor the amazing crews who do incredible things in dangerous circumstances supported by world-class operations."Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that the three men were on a California based-tanker crew.The Coulson Aviation owned C-130 Hercules air tanker, operating on contract with Australia's Rural Fire Service that crashed while battling wildfires in the Snowy Monaro region of Australia's southern New South Wales state was the same aircraft seen at McClellan Air Force Base during an event Governor Newsom hosted with former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger to highlight the state's new firefighting equipment in Aug. 2019.Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement:CAL FIRE Chief Porter said, "Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family, friends, and colleagues of the crew from Tanker 134 that were lost during a tragic crash while battling the devastating Australia fires. CAL FIRE stands with you during this difficult time."Australian authorities are still investigating the incident.