304K Southern California Edison customers remain under shutoff consideration amid strong winds, wildfire threat

Nearly 38,000 Southern California Edison customers across the Southland were without power Wednesday as the utility preemptively shut off electricity and considered turning off services for more than 304,000 others to reduce the risk of fire.
The "public safety power shutoff" is aimed at lowering the threat of blazes erupting amid expected windy conditions, SCE said.
The most widespread outages in Southern California were in Los Angeles, Ventura and San Bernardino counties, with 9,731, 9,196 and 6,308 customers affected, respectively. In the central region, 11,267 customers in Kern County were without power.
Areas without power as of 6 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30:
The outages are planned as the region braces for the high potential of fire danger with the strongest Santa Ana wind event of the season expected through Thursday.
Over 86,000 customers in Los Angeles County could be in the dark, and power could also go out for more than 78,000 customers in Ventura County and 63,000 in San Bernardino County.
Meanwhile nearly 34,000 customers in Riverside County face shutoffs, as well as 22,000 in Kern County, over 12,000 in Mono County, and 7,000 in Orange County.
