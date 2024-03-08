4 catalytic-converter theft suspects in critical condition after Westlake crash involving stolen car

WESTLAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Four suspects were hospitalized in critical condition Friday morning after a violent two-vehicle crash involving a stolen car carrying stolen catalytic converters, authorities said.

The stolen vehicle collided with a semitruck shortly before 4 a.m. in the 600 block of Witmer Street, near Wilshire Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Four men in their 30s were initially trapped inside the mangled car and were extricated by firefighters before being transported to local medical centers, the LAFD said. The condition of the driver of the stolen car was described as "very critical."

Whether the driver of the semitruck suffered any injury was unclear.

Speed was definitely a factor in the crash, the police spokesperson told ABC7, adding that the car also contained cutting tools used to remove catalytic converters from vehicles.

News video from the scene showed the wreckage of the car after it apparently slammed into the semitruck's trailer on the passenger side.

All four of the injured men, described as "criminals" by the Police Department, are expected to be arrested after being released from the hospital. Their names have not been made public.