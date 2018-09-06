U.S. & WORLD

Cincinnati bank shooting: 4 dead, including gunman; suspect was 'actively shooting innocent victims'

EMBED </>More Videos

Police say four people are dead, including the gunman, in a downtown Cincinnati bank shooting.

CINCINNATI --
Police say four people are dead, including the gunman, in a downtown Cincinnati bank shooting. Two other victims had gunshot wounds.

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley said the gunman was "actively shooting innocent victims" and that it was a "horrific" scene.

EMBED More News Videos

Raw video of the scene where four people were killed, including the alleged gunman, during a bank shooting in downtown Cincinnati


Police Chief Eliot Isaac said the shooter opened fire early Thursday morning at the loading dock of the bank. The Fifth Third Bank building is located in the Fountain Square area of downtown in a busy shopping complex that houses popular ice cream, sandwich and pastry shops.

Isaac said the gunman then entered the bank's lobby. He said 3-4 officers engaged with the suspect. It's unclear if the gunman shot himself or was shot by officers.

The officers responded within seconds, Cranley said, adding that the shooting "could have been much, much worse." No officers were injured, Isaac said.


One of the victims died at the scene.

UC Health wrote on Twitter that the medical center had received four gunshot wound victims. Two of those victims are among the deceased, one is in critical condition and one is in serious condition.

ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
active shootershootingu.s. & worldOhio
U.S. & WORLD
Trump administration to detain immigrant families longer
Police: Officer violated policy when he used Taser on child
Ford recalls 2M pickup trucks; seat belts can cause fires
Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan drowned after drinking
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
1 shot, killed in CVS store parking lot in OC; suspect sought
Naked man arrested after allegedly grabbing girl in South Gate
Trump administration to detain immigrant families longer
2 suspects, 1 wanted for murder, arrested in Brentwood after chase
Pasadena bridge gets temporary fencing to prevent suicide attempts
Police: Officer violated policy when he used Taser on child
San Francisco: Window cracks in Millennium Tower that is leaning, sinking
OC sheriff's K-9 attacks county employee during training exercise
Show More
Police search home of GoFundMe couple in New Jersey
Delta fire burning in Redding shuts down I-5
Ford recalls 2M pickup trucks; seat belts can cause fires
BTS 'Army' share their love for Korean boy band at sold-out LA concert
Kitten rescued from inside wheel well of car in East LA
More News