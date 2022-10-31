Man in wheelchair rolls down 405 Freeway in West LA area

A man in a wheelchair was seen wheeling himself at slow speeds on the 405 Freeway in West L.A., causing traffic to backup.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Drivers on the 405 Freeway in the West Los Angeles area late Saturday encountered a bizarre and dangerous situation when a man in a wheelchair almost single-handedly stopped traffic.

Video showed the man wheeling himself on the freeway at slow speeds as some cars whizzed past him.

He slowed down traffic near Santa Monica Boulevard as cars were forced to wait behind him. At one point, he moved over to another lane.

The California Highway Patrol says the man was later taken off the freeway safely.

No injuries or crashes were reported.

It's unknown whether the man was arrested or faces any charges related to the incident.