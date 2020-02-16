405 Freeway NB lanes shut down near Getty Center after 1 killed in wrong-way crash

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A person was killed early Sunday morning in a wrong-way vehicle crash on the 405 Freeway in West Los Angeles, shutting down multiple northbound lanes for several hours, the California Highway Patrol said.

Authorities say a driver was traveling southbound in the northbound HOV lane around 2:30 a.m. when the SUV collided with another car near the Getty Center Drive exit.

A representative from the coroner's office was called to the scene at 5:45 a.m.

Video from the scene showed both vehicles with significant damage, including a sedan that was completely destroyed.

No additional information was released, including who was killed or if drugs and/or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

As of 7 a.m., only two right lanes were open near the scene, where investigators were still on scene and the SUV was being loaded onto a tow truck. The crash caused significant backups with traffic brought to a crawl near the scene.

DEVELOPING: This report will be updated as more information becomes available.
