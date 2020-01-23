405 Fwy in Redondo Beach closed after accident involving box truck carrying hydrogen cyanide

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- All lanes of the 405 Freeway were shut down in Redondo Beach Thursday afternoon after a box truck carrying hydrogen cyanide became involved in an accident.

Both sides of the freeway were completely closed at Inglewood Avenue around noon, according to the California Highway Patrol's traffic logs. It's unclear what side of the freeway the truck was driving on.

Hydrogen cyanide should not be inhaled, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The department was en route to assist Redondo Beach firefighters to determine if the substance was leaking. It's unclear if the truck sustained any damage.

Officials could not provide an estimated reopening time for the freeway.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
