4.2-magnitude earthquake hits near Coso Junction, north of Ridgecrest

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KABC) -- A 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck near Coso Junction, north of Ridgecrest, early Monday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake struck 5.6 miles east of Coso Junction at approximately 1:38 a.m. at a depth of 1.1 miles.

The quake was 31.7 miles north-northwest of Ridgecrest.

The quake is one of many aftershocks to rumble the area following two powerful earthquakes that hit Ridgecrest on July 4 and July 5.
