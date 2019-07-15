4.2-magnitude earthquake hits near Coso Junction, north of Ridgecrest

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KABC) -- A 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck near Coso Junction, north of Ridgecrest, early Monday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said.The quake struck 5.6 miles east of Coso Junction at approximately 1:38 a.m. at a depth of 1.1 miles.The quake was 31.7 miles north-northwest of Ridgecrest.The quake is one of many aftershocks to rumble the area following two powerful earthquakes that hit Ridgecrest on July 4 and July 5.