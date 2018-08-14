A 4.4-magnitude earthquake struck near the Coachella Valley area in Riverside County Tuesday afternoon.The quake struck around 6:24 p.m. and is about 20 miles south, southeast of Hemet and Valle Vista as well as 20 miles east of Temecula, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.Several people reported feeling the temblor in Murrieta, Temecula, Yucaipa, Lakewood, San Jacinto, Wildomar and as far as cities in Orange and Los Angeles counties.There were no reports of any damage.