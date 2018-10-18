44,000 pounds of metal balls spill, bounce down Seattle street

EMBED </>More Videos

At least four cars were hit by the balls, but no injuries were reported. (KOMO)

SEATTLE --
Tens of thousands of pounds of metal balls used for stone grinding spilled off a truck and began bouncing down the street in Seattle Wednesday.

At least four cars were hit by the balls, but no injuries were reported. The roadway on the city's west side was shut down for several hours as police worked to clean up the spill.

Robert Herman, the driver of the truck, immediately put on his brakes and called 911 when he realized his truck had lost its load.

"I'm looking back and then I see all these balls rolling down the street, and I said, 'Holy (expletive)!'" Herman told KOMO.

Herman, who was driving the balls to Salt Lake City, said he's glad the spill happened where it did. Had it occurred on the highway, he said, it could have caused a fatal accident.
Related Topics:
traffic accidentspillsu.s. & worldbizarreWashington
Top Stories
Tarzana standoff ends as LAPD enters building, finds no suspects
El Cholo restaurants celebrating anniversary with 95-cent entree
Measure B would allow LA to create a public bank
Lawsuit filed in LA against Bird, Lime over injuries pedestrians sustain
Flu fighting can be helped with natural supplements, sleep
OC city council candidate accused of removing campaign signs
Tips on how to run a good office lottery pool
Bob Barker, 94, hospitalized in LA
Show More
Pink's Hot Dogs turns Dodger Blue for World Series
Uber driver shot in Willowbrook area; suspects sought
Boy, 8, welcomed back to Pacoima school after hit-and-run
Today is last day to register to vote in California
Dodgers fans head to Boston for World Series Game 1
More News