45 residents displaced, dozens of vehicles burned in carport fire at Fountain Valley apartment complex

By and ABC7.com staff
FOUNATAIN VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Forty-five people were displaced from their homes and dozens of vehicles burned when a fire erupted early Saturday morning at an apartment complex in Fountain Valley, authorities said.

The massive blaze was reported shortly after 2:30 a.m. in the 10400 block of Slater Avenue, damaging or destroying about 40 vehicles. The extreme heat melted the rear lights and bumpers on several cars that were untouched by flames.

Fountain Valley Fire Department firefighters arrived at the scene to find a carport engulfed by a massive inferno, which they extinguished within 30 minutes.

Fifteen of the building's 16 damaged units were occupied. Those residents were evacuated and are temporarily being housed at a nearby hotel, a Fire Department spokesman said. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fountain valleyorange countyapartment firecar firefirefightersapartments evacuated
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thousands in SoCal protest planned ICE raids
Barry makes landfall in Louisiana, downgraded to tropical storm
VIDEO: Moments leading up to 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting that killed teen
Ray Diaz arrested on suspicion of sexual assault
Shirtless suspect Tased after chase ends in highly-populated Venice Beach
L.A. leaders launch preparedness program in wake of recent quakes
Man given green light to sue Charlie Beck over police confrontation
Show More
Parents file complaint against LAUSD over disclosure of funding
Angels throw no-hitter in 1st home game since Skaggs' death
Time for fried food and thrill rides at the O.C. Fair
Pico Union neighborhood deals with abandoned cars piling up
Dems, Republicans air warring views on migrants' conditions
More TOP STORIES News