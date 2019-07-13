45 residents displaced, dozens of vehicles burned in carport fire at Fountain Valley apartment complex

FOUNATAIN VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Forty-five people were displaced from their homes and dozens of vehicles burned when a fire erupted early Saturday morning at an apartment complex in Fountain Valley, authorities said.The massive blaze was reported shortly after 2:30 a.m. in the 10400 block of Slater Avenue, damaging or destroying about 40 vehicles. The extreme heat melted the rear lights and bumpers on several cars that were untouched by flames.Fountain Valley Fire Department firefighters arrived at the scene to find a carport engulfed by a massive inferno, which they extinguished within 30 minutes.Fifteen of the building's 16 damaged units were occupied. Those residents were evacuated and are temporarily being housed at a nearby hotel, a Fire Department spokesman said. No injuries were reported.The cause of the fire is under investigation.