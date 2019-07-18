4.6-magnitude earthquake hits near Coso Junction, north of Ridgecrest

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KABC) -- A 4.6-magnitude earthquake struck near Coso Junction, north of Ridgecrest, Wednesday evening, the U.S. Geological Survey said.The quake struck 5.6 miles northeast from Coso Junction at approximately 8:59 p.m. local time.The quake was located 36 miles north-northwest of Ridgecrest, the USGS said.Aftershocks continue hitting the area after two powerful temblors hit near Ridgecrest on July 4 and July 5.On July 4, a 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit Ridgecrest. It was followed by an even bigger 7.1 earthquake the next day.Both quakes were felt across Southern California.Since then, hundreds of aftershocks have rattled the area in the aftermath of the quakes.